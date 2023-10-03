News you can trust since 1855
These are some of the businesses set to launch in the coming weeks and months.

11 new pubs, shops and major national chains setting up in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – including Starbucks, Wendy’s, Burger King, Domino’s, Aldi and Lidl

These are some of the new businesses set to open their doors across Chesterfield and Derbyshire over the coming weeks and months.
By Tom Hardwick
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:59 BST

A number of major chains and independent businesses are launching in Chesterfield and Derbyshire – with everything from cafes and pubs to new takeaways and shops.

These are 11 of the businesses set to arrive across the county – which are you most looking forward to trying?

The old Frankie & Benny's restaurant at the Alma Leisure Park, off Derby Road, is set to be transformed into a Tim Hortons drive thru.

1. Tim Hortons, Chesterfield

The old Frankie & Benny's restaurant at the Alma Leisure Park, off Derby Road, is set to be transformed into a Tim Hortons drive thru. Photo: Google

The Devil’s Depot, a Belgian beer cafe, will replace the cafe at the H&F Furniture building - across from the coach station - after it closed back in May. An opening date for the venue has not been set as of yet.

2. The Devil’s Depot, Chesterfield

The Devil’s Depot, a Belgian beer cafe, will replace the cafe at the H&F Furniture building - across from the coach station - after it closed back in May. An opening date for the venue has not been set as of yet. Photo: Google

Wendy's is coming to Derbyshire later this year as part of a nation-wide expansion - with a new location opening at College Retail Park on Burton Road, Derby. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images

3. Wendy's, Derby

Wendy's is coming to Derbyshire later this year as part of a nation-wide expansion - with a new location opening at College Retail Park on Burton Road, Derby. Photo: JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images Photo: JIM WATSON

After opening new locations in Chesterfield and Glapwell this year, another branch is planned for a site off Mansfield Road at South Normanton. A Burger King outlet is also being proposed for this site.

4. Starbucks and Burger King, South Normanton

After opening new locations in Chesterfield and Glapwell this year, another branch is planned for a site off Mansfield Road at South Normanton. A Burger King outlet is also being proposed for this site. Photo: Brian Eyre

