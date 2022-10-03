11 changes Derbyshire Times readers want to see to improve Chesterfield town centre

While there is a lot to be proud of in Chesterfield, no town is perfect, and residents have been coming up with their ideas to help improve the area.
We received a wide range of responses, from indoor ice rinks to reduced rents.
Here are 11 of the changes our readers want to see made in Chesterfield – do you agree with them?
1. Less retail parks
Howard Gibbons said: “Don’t approve any more retail parks and create larger town centre free car parks.”
2. Entice big brands
Kevin Brown said: “If it was my job I’d be banging on the doors of all the brands like Molton Brown, Levi’s, Adidas, Chatsworth, Nike etc and offering them premises and rents they couldn’t refuse - what have they got to lose?”
3. More entertainment facilities
Craig Mitchell-Fox said: “It's simple really. Families venture out of Chesterfield due to lack of entertainment facilities. Yes we have a cinema and restaurants but all in same spot. The swimming pool is a teaching pool. No slides and always cold will keep kids away. No Jump Inc, ice rink, arcade club, laser quest, golf etc.”
4. Reduced rents
Jane Holmes: “Shops are rubbish or empty. I used to love going into town, especially on market days - even that's rubbish empty stalls. It's about time the council reduced the rent.”
