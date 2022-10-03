News you can trust since 1855
Readers have been putting forward their ideas for changes to Chesterfield’s town centre.

11 changes Derbyshire Times readers want to see to improve Chesterfield town centre

Derbyshire Times readers have suggested improvements they want to see to help enhance Chesterfield’s town centre.

By Tom Hardwick
Monday, 3rd October 2022, 4:04 pm

While there is a lot to be proud of in Chesterfield, no town is perfect, and residents have been coming up with their ideas to help improve the area.

We received a wide range of responses, from indoor ice rinks to reduced rents.

Here are 11 of the changes our readers want to see made in Chesterfield – do you agree with them?

1. Less retail parks

Howard Gibbons said: “Don’t approve any more retail parks and create larger town centre free car parks.”

2. Entice big brands

Kevin Brown said: “If it was my job I’d be banging on the doors of all the brands like Molton Brown, Levi’s, Adidas, Chatsworth, Nike etc and offering them premises and rents they couldn’t refuse - what have they got to lose?”

3. More entertainment facilities

Craig Mitchell-Fox said: “It's simple really. Families venture out of Chesterfield due to lack of entertainment facilities. Yes we have a cinema and restaurants but all in same spot. The swimming pool is a teaching pool. No slides and always cold will keep kids away. No Jump Inc, ice rink, arcade club, laser quest, golf etc.”

4. Reduced rents

Jane Holmes: “Shops are rubbish or empty. I used to love going into town, especially on market days - even that's rubbish empty stalls. It's about time the council reduced the rent.”

