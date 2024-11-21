Winter Wonderland comes to Dogland at Rose Cottage
After the spook-tacular success of their Halloween event, Dogland at Rose Cottage on Crow Lane, Chesterfield, is set to delight the community once again with a magical Winter Wonderland event.
This festive transformation promises to bring seasonal cheer to visitors of all ages—and their furry companions too! Known for its unique events that blend fun for humans and dogs alike, Dogland is pulling out all the stops to create a sparkling holiday experience.
Guests can look forward to twinkling lights, festive treats, and winter-themed activities in the cosy and welcoming atmosphere of Rose Cottage. With highlights like Live music, proffessional photo shoot opportunities with Santa Paws, Christmas markets featuring local vendors, festive bar and special surprises for four-legged friends, the Winter Wonderland is set to be a must-visit destination this festive season.
Dogland's Halloween event drew an incredible turnout, with rave reviews from the community. Organisers hope to recreate that magic—this time with a frosty twist. Whether you're looking for family-friendly fun or a chance to treat your pet to something special, this event promises to leave everyone wagging their tails in delight.
Mark your calendars, and prepare to embrace the holiday spirit at Dogland’s Winter Wonderland.
Saturaday 14th Dec 2-6pm
Tickets are available to buy from www.doglanddeals.com click Hire & Events
Tickets include meeting Santa, a gift and proffessional photo.
No parking at this event
For now, it’s time to bundle up, grab your dog’s leash, and get ready for a winter adventure at Rose Cottage.