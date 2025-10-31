West End stars set to take to the stage in memory of Lewis Sewell

A Christmas show starring West End performers is taking place in memory of Derbyshire actor Lewis Sewell.

Stars from the Phantom of the Opera and Wicked will take to the stage in Repton this Christmas for a charity fundraising show which is being held to help young actors to achieve their dreams.

The show, called A Repton Christmas Spectacular: Bringing the West End to Derbyshire, will take place at Repton School on December 5 and promises an evening of music, songs and dance.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, which is being organised by the Lewis Sewell Memorial Trust, a Derby charity set up in memory of Lewis Sewell, an aspiring actor who died from a rare form of cancer, aged just 18, five years ago.

The trust, which was set up by his mum, Gillian, has previously hosted two sell-out musical theatre spectaculars and has now invited West End producer Mark Robert Petty to work his magic on a Christmas show.

Audiences will be treated to a stunning mix of beloved Christmas classics and iconic musical theatre numbers, with performances from an exceptional line-up of West End stars, including Greg Castiglioni, who plays Piangi in Phantom, Aladdin star Matthew Croke and Laura Pick, who until recently played Elphaba in Wicked.

They will be joined by Jersey Boys star Luke Suri, Manon Taris, who has also starred in Phantom, and Monique Young, who plays Parthenhope in Extraordinary Woman at the Jermyn Street Theatre in London.

Adding a local touch will be performances from talented students of Repton School, the Embark Federation and KTCo Studios in Castle Donington, alongside special guest appearances by Tom Hopcroft, Oliver Ridgway and Naytanael Benjamin.

Choreography for the event is being led by Ben Sharpe Creative, whose extensive professional experience as a dancer and educator brings world-class polish and energy to the production.

Mark Robert Petty said: “After two incredible summers of musical theatre at Repton, I’m thrilled to return this December with a festive celebration that brings together some of the best West End talent alongside our amazing local performers.

“The Lewis Sewell Memorial Trust does such important work helping young artists find their path in this industry, and I can’t think of a better cause or a better way to celebrate the season.”

Lewis, from Castle Donington, had been performing for much of his life having spent a decade with Derby Youth Theatre and several years with Inspire Academy, Nottingham.

He died in August aged 18 after being diagnosed with a malignant metastatic rhabdoid tumour - a type of cancer usually found in young children.

Before his death he spoke to his mother about leaving a legacy, by supporting young people to access auditions for theatre schools and to remove some of the barriers that prevent them from pursuing their dreams.

Five years on, the Trust is continuing to carry out his wish and raises thousands of pounds a year.

Tickets for the show start at £35 and are available via www.ticketsource.co.uk/the-lewis-sewell-memorial-trust/t-jxkqaly