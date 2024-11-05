Vicar Lane opens food bank this festive season

To support Chesterfield Foodbank, Vicar Lane is taking part in the LET’S CAN HUNGER campaign once again, to support those most in need within the community this Christmas.

From Wednesday 6th November until Monday 2nd December, visitors can contribute by donating to either of the food banks in Iceland or the Vicar Lane Centre Management Suite.

Items that can be donated are tinned goods and other non-perishable goods such as pasta, cereals and toiletries. To see the full list please visit www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk.

For more information speak to a member of management at Vicar Lane, email [email protected] or call 01246 234630.

Brandon Howard, Centre Administrator, Vicar Lane said, “We are always blown away by the generosity of our local community, so we anticipate this to be a successful collection to support the work that Chesterfield Foodbank do. We know that times are tough for everyone this season and so we are happy to do our part in helping out and welcome any donation however small”.