Vicar Lane is set for a summer of sport
Visitors can pull up a deckchair and sit back to watch all of the summer sporting action on the centre’s big screen. Wimbledon will be broadcast from 1 – 14 July, followed by the Olympics from 26 July – 11 August and finally the Paralympics from 28 August – 8 September.
The pop-up giant games will also be out on the green in St James’ Square for families to enjoy. Visitors can choose from Giant Chess, Connect Four or Table Tennis for a competitive game in the sunshine.
Over the Summer holidays, the kids can get involved in FREE Olympic themed activities. The young Olympians will receive a passport on their first visit and be challenged to collect stamps each time they come to Vicar Lane. A prize will be awarded on their third visit and they will be entered into a prize draw if all stamps are collected.
To celebrate the start of the Olympics, Vicar Lane will hold an Olympic themed day on Saturday 27th July, filled with fun sport challenges, arts and crafts and lots more.
On Saturday 3rd August, families can test their climbing skills to see if they can get to the top of the 18ft climbing wall.
On Saturday 10th August, Vicar Lane will be hosting a charity day in aid of Ashgate Hospice. Families will be able to chance their luck on the tombola, test their balancing skills on the surf simulator and have a photo taken on a motorbike. Visitors can also enjoy delicious pizzas.
On Saturday 17th August, visitors can compete with friends and family and test their putting skills with a game of mini golf which will be set up in St James’ Square. There is no need to book but this is expected to be a popular one!
On Saturday 24th August, there will be another chance for kids to collect their passport stamps with an exciting summer sports day.
Dog lovers will be in for a treat on Monday 26th August, as Pup Up Café will be hosting Vicar Lane’s very own dog Olympics. Visitors can bring their pooch along for agility fun, professional photographs, puppuccinos and lots more!
The summer of sport season comes to an end with another terrific sports day on Saturday 31st August.
To see the full schedule of events this Summer at Vicar Lane, visit https://www.vicarlaneshoppingcentre.co.uk/
Sarah Bowler, Tenant and Community Liaison Manager said: “We are thrilled to be screening all the amazing sporting events on our big screen this summer. We hope families enjoy all the FREE sport themed activities and that the passport encourages kids to try new activities and collect stamps along the way. It will be lovely to see visitors relaxing on the deckchairs and enjoying all that we have to offer this summer”
