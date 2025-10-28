Tickets on sale today for Classic Ibiza's return to Chatsworth House next summer

Urban Soul Orchestra, conducted by Stephen Hussey, perform Classic Ibiza

Classic Ibiza, sponsored by Adnams, will be returning to the stunning grounds of Derbyshire’s Chatsworth House on Saturday 11 July and is promising to take the family-friendly concert to even greater heights. Tickets go on general release today and following the resounding success of the show’s 10th anniversary tour this summer are expected to be in high demand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To illustrate this, the team behind Classic Ibiza conducted an audience survey this autumn, with 70% of the 663 respondents rating the show 10/10, with an average overall rating of 9.1.

Commenting on this summer’s Classic Ibiza at Chatsworth, one audience member said: “We love the atmosphere, the music, the vibe. It’s for all ages and everyone just wants to have a great night and make memories with their friends and family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Known for collaborating with the likes of Groove Armada and Robert Miles, Stephen Hussey’s 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra will be leading proceedings once more with party-starter extraordinaire DJ Goldierocks. They’ll be taking the Chatsworth audience on a high-octane journey through the biggest anthems in dance music history, all accompanied by a spectacular laser and light show. Other artists appearing in the line-up will be announced over the coming months.

DJ Goldierocks at Classic Ibiza

Classic Ibiza’s Lisa Ward comments: “We know how much our amazing Chatsworth audience loved USO’s fast-paced set of house classics this summer, so we’re planning to turn up the dial even more. Watch this space for other things we’ve got up our sleeve – all I can say at this stage is that it’s gonna be one helluva ride!”

Concertgoers are able to bring their own food and drink to the show or visit the Adnams bar and on-site catering village. Car-parking is free, and attendees can also take advantage of a staggered payment system, where tickets can be purchased in three separate instalments.

For further information and tickets, visit: www.classicibiza.co.uk/chatsworth

​