Michelle Pentecost, Sharon Sexton, Tasha Sheridan and Maggie Lynne, clockwise from top left, star in Defying Gravity at Sheffield City Hall on November 24, 2024.

Women who have made their mark on the West End stage are celebrated in a new show that is on course for Sheffield.

Defying Gravity, landing at the City Hall on November 24, 2024, will feature the best loved songs from musicals in the West End and on Broadway including Wicked, Les Miserables, Mamma Mia and Waitress.

The production, with incredible vocalists and an all-female band, stars Sharon Sexton (Bat Out of Hell, Mamma Mia, Billy Elliot), Michelle Pentecost (Wicked, Wonderland, Evita), Maggie Lynne (Wicked, Hairspray, Grease) and Tasha Sheridan (School of Rock, Mamma Mia, Carousel) alongside musical director Ellie Verkerk (SIX, The Color Purple). The cast is subject to change.