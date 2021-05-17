West End stars pay homage to Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli at Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre

West End star Emma Sheals and Emma Dears will belt out timeless classics such as Cabaret, Maybe This Time, Over The Rainbow and The Trolley Song in the show Judy & Liza on Saturday, May 22, at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

Emma, who wrote the show., said: “Whether you’re a fan of Judy or Liza, or both, their story is unique. The show is full of love, heartache, and passion, and Helen and I have worked tirelessly to make sure we get every tiny detail just right. Join us for an evening with the mother and daughter who really did put the ‘show’ into showbiz.”