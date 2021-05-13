Oscar-winning films Nomadland, Sound of Metal, Minari celebrate Chesterfield Pomegranate Theatre's reopening

The venue, which has been closed for six months, will welcome back customers on Monday, May 17. 2021, with a screening of Nomadland.

Francis Dormand stars as a widow who loses her job at a gypsum plant, gives up her home and travels around America in a van looking for work.

Dormand scooped best actress at this year’s Oscars where Nomadland’s Chloe Zhao was awarded best director and the film won best picture.

Oscar winner Frances McDormand in Nomadland. Photo courtesy of Searchlight Pictures, copyright 20th Century Studios.

Nomadland (cert 12A) will screen at the Pomegranate on May 17, 19, 21, 27, 29, June 1 and 3.

Double Oscar-winner Sound of Metal, about a drummer who suffers hearing loss, runs at the theatre on May 18 and 23. The 15-rated film won best sound and best film editing at the 93rd Academy Awards.

Minari (12) is the story of a Korean-American family that moves to a tiny farm in the 1980s and will screen on May 19 and 26. Youn Yuh-Jung scooped best actress in a supporting role at this year’s Oscars.

English rose Kate Winslett stars as the acclaimed fossil hunter Mary Anning in Ammonite (15) which will run at the Pomegranate on May 20 and 26.

Tom and Jerry the Movie (PG) sees the mouse move into New York’s finest hotel were his old feline rival is hired to get rid of him. Catch this film at the Pomegranate on May 23.

Children will love the adventures of Beatrix Potter’s rogueish bunny in Peter Rabbit 2 – The Runaway (U), at the Pomegranate from May 28 to 30.