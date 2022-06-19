West End and Broadway hit play Boeing Boeing touches down in Derbyshire

West End and Broadway hit Boeing Boeing lands at Derby Theatre from June 21-25, 2022.Set in the Sixties, the story revolves around successful architect Bernard’s tangled love life. His three fiancées, Gloria, Gabriella and Gretchen, work for different airlines with different timetables. With the help of his maid, Bernard has managed to keep all three women blissfully unaware of the others’ existence. However, the arrival of an old friend and the launch of a new jet propel Bernard’s carefully constructed plans into comic chaos.This production is presented by London Classic Theatre whose recent successes include Private Lives and Absurd Person Singular.