Cricket commentator Henry Blofield tours to Chesterfield's Winding Wheel on October 22.

Known as Blowers to his fans, Henry will be reliving priceless incidents in a show called My Dear Old Things which visits the Winding Wheel Theatre on Saturday, October 22.

Henry said: “I can’t tell you how excited I am to be getting back onto the stage after nearly three years! It will be a lively mixture of making the Real Marigold Hotel and almost fifty years with Test Match Special. We’ll have huge fun and I can’t wait to see you all there!”

One of Henry’s great gifts is to engage the cricket connoisseur and those who know nothing about the game alike with his enchanting personality, warmth and humour. My Dear Old Things, is an absolute treat for the cricket connoisseur and a wonderfully engaging evening for all.

The event is being run in aid of Chance to Shine, a charity aiming to give all children the opportunity to play, learn and develop through cricket. For more information, go to www.chancetoshine.org.

In cricketing terms, Covid’s reign stopped play for a couple of seasons. In another year, dear old Blowers would have knocked off a century of theatre shows, appeared on numerous TV programmes and regaled folk with his hilarious anecdotes at functions up and down our green and pleasant land.

However, being confined to the pavilion has given him the opportunity to spend more time with loved ones; to reconnect with his Norfolk roots and to reflect on his truly extraordinary life. Not one to idle away the time, Henry has written two books, the latest, Ten to Win, was published in September last year and his book, Over and Out, has been shortlisted for Cricket Book of the Year at the British Sports Book Awards. He recorded a daily vodcast for last year’s tests and made a 90-minute film for streaming called, At Home With Henry. In these charming, honest and hilarious pieces, he shared reminiscences, cricketing memorabilia and life over the generations on the family estate.

Producer Simon Fielder said: “It’s rare that one gets the opportunity to sit in the armchair opposite a national treasure and be regaled with eye-popping anecdotes at such close quarters. Working with Blowers on At Home With Henry was enormous fun. Hearing his tall tales of incredible scrapes, Jamaican nights with Noel Coward and Ian Fleming and his wonderful impressions of TMS commentators I had listened to from boyhood were an absolute joy. Henry is a master entertainer with the energy of a man half his age. Audiences in theatres across the land are in for a real treat.”

Tickets to see Henry Blofeld in Chesterfield cost £25. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk