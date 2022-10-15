Acrobatic troupe The Black Blues Brothers tip their hats to legendary cult film in live show touring to Derbyshire

The Black Blues Brothers (photo: Gabriel Tome)

The Black Blues Brothers are touring their acrobatic tribute to the legendary cult movie, The Blues Brothers, to Buxton Opera House on October 26, 2022.

The UK tour follows a five-star run at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe where the troupe wowed sell-out audiences with their contemporary circus skills and musical comedy.

Set in a nightclub, reminiscent of the Cotton Club, a vintage radio blasts out nostalgic ‘80s hits from the film’s iconic score, including Gimme Some Lovin’, Sweet Home Chicago and Soul Man. As the barman and waiters transform into performers, the acrobats perform jaw-dropping balancing acts, high-octane drumming, a fire-laced limbo routine and extraordinary human pyramids!

This exciting acrobatic ensemble trained at the Sarakasi Trust in Nairobi, a trust that teaches acrobatics and dance to the youth in Nairobi and surrounding areas. The Sarakasi Trust presents the best of Kenyan creativity and empowers trainees and contracted artists by giving them tools to manage their craft and careers. There they met Alexander Sunny, circus historian and Professor of History of the Circus and Street Performances, with whom they created this original and mind- blowing show.

The Black Blues Brothers has been acclaimed by more than a quarter of a million people in Europe alone, in more than 200 cities. The troupe was named as the best acrobatic theatre show at the Adelaide Fringe by the Australian newspaper, The Advertiser.