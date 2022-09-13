TV's Impractical Jokers star performs live at first birthday of Derbyshire town's comedy night
A first birthday is cause for celebration so four comedians will be bringing the party to a Derbyshire town to mark its comedy night’s anniversary.
Paul McCaffrey, Simon Wozniak, Joe Zalias and Liam Pickford are lined up to entertain the audience at Bolsover Assembly Rooms on Saturday, September 17.
Award-winning Paul has appeared on BBC1’s Saturday Night Live, stars in BBC3.s Impractical Jokers and has performed on Sky TV’s The Russell Howard Hour. He has played to more than half a million people during support tours with Kevin Bridges and Sean Lock. Paul’s successes include winning Latitude New Act of the Year and London Paper New Act of the Year.
Simon started doing stand-up comedy eight years ago and has gone on to perform at some of the biggest and best comedy clubs in the country. He has been described as ‘cleverly offbeat’ by a reviewer for The Independent.
Most Popular
Joe has supported Bill Bailey on tour and is a regular compere for Last Laugh Comedy Club.
Liam’s cleverly honed material and punchlines has earned him bookings at numerous festivals including Latitude and 2,000 Trees. He supported Tom Stade on his ‘You’re Welcome’ tour.
Tickets cost £11 for Bolsover Comedy Nights first anniversary show are available from Old Bolsover Yard or book online at from Old Bolsover Yard or https://www.wegottickets.com/event/554055