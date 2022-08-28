Rare classic Mini owner clocks up 5 miles in 21 years driving car to Derbyshire visitor attraction

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jennifer Harris with Richard Harris, chief executive officer of the Great British Car Journey, and Alec the Mini.

Calver resident Jennifer Ruth Harris has loaned her Rover Mini Cooper Sport to the Great British Car Journey.It is one of the last 500 Minis ever produced in 2001, is unregistered, has less than five miles on the clock and still has all its factory plastic coverings and stickers on its windows.

Most of the miles were put on the clock when Jennifer drove the Mini for the first time to the Great British Car Journey in Ambergate 21 years to the day since she bought it.The Mini has been perfectly preserved since rolling off the transporter from the car factory and into Jennifer’s parents’ garage.

Jennifer named her car Alec after the Mini’s legendary designer Alec Issigonis.

Alec now has pride of place in a 10-strong classic Mini collection in the exhibition. The protective plastic still remains on all the bumpers, petrol cap and seats, and the factory stickers have also been left on the windows. However, the protective transportation wax coating, which still remained when it arrived at the museum, has since been removed from the anthracite paintwork and polished by an Autoglym specialist.Jennifer said: “Seeing Alec polished does make me want to drive him but I don’t think I will put him on the road. He’s too precious.”Originally bought to replace ‘Enzo’, an almond green Mini with a white roof and named after Issigonis’ best friend Enzo Ferrari, Jennifer always expected to put Alec on the road but never did. When the time came, she decided to rebuild Enzo and keep him running.

