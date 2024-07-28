Lewis Day, Kieran Lynch, Sario Solomon and George Michaelides in Grease, which will tour to Nottingham Royal Concert Hall from August 27 to 31 and Sheffield's Lyceum Theatre from November 11 to 16, 2024 (photo: Marc Banner)

A hit West End production of the iconic musical Grease will tour to Nottingham and Sheffield in 2024.

Directed by Nikolai Foster and choreographed by Arlene Phillips, the show has been seen by more than 500,000 people in London – making it the Dominion Theatre’s most successful summer run since We Will Rock You. Grease received four WhatsOnStage Award nominations for Best Musical Revival, Best Choreography for Arlene Phillips and Best Supporting Performer in a Musical for original cast members Jocasta Almgill and Paul French.

Marley Fenton has been cast as leather-clad rocker Danny and Hope Dawe as sweet Sandy in the production which tours to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall from August 27 to 31 and to Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre from November 11-16, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The musical features beloved songs, including Summer Nights, Greased Lightnin’, Hopelessly Devoted To You and You’re The One That I Want.

Hope Dawe stars as Sandy in Grease which is touring to Nottingham in August and Sheffield in November 2024 (photo: Marc Banner)

Grease originally opened in Chicago in 1971, followed by a move to Broadway in 1972, where it received seven Tony Award nominations, including one for Best Musical. During the show’s eight-year run at the time, little known actors including Peter Gallagher, Patrick Swayze and John Travolta all appeared in the production, with Richard Gere understudying many roles before going on to star as Danny Zuko in the 1973 London premiere. Grease was first performed at the Dominion Theatre in 1993 before transferring to the Cambridge Theatre in 1996. It returned to the West End, opening at the Piccadilly Theatre in 2007.

The 1978 film adaptation starring John Travolta and Olivia Newton-John is the fourth highest-grossing live action musical of all time.

Grease The Musical’s director Nikolai Foster promises: Nikolai Foster promises: “It has all the moments you love from the film and the original but with some extra grit, guts, gravitas and spice! You’ve got all that great music but there are serious themes going on too. There are tensions within the Pink Ladies and the Burger Palace Boys but it’s also a celebration of friendship, just as the song We Go Together proves. And ultimately it’s so much fun and such a feel-good show.”