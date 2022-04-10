The Masked Singer is going live at Sheffield and Nottingham arenas
Fans of television’s hit programme The Masked Singer will be able to see their favourite characters brought to life on stage for the first time at arenas in Sheffield and Nottingham.
TV host Joel Dommett will present the live version of the unique guessing game that has gripped the nation, joined by comedian Mo Gilligan, actress Martine McCutcheon and TV’s Gogglebox favourite Scarlett Moffatt as the celebrity judges.
The Masked Singer will tour to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on April 15, 2022 and to Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on April 16, 2022.
Expect spectacular song and dance routines and elaborate costumes along with some of the much-loved TV characters.
The show will be masterminded by Elizabeth Honan, one of the UK’s most respected choreographers and creative director of The Masked Singer on ITV.
Tickets cost £30.10 for the Sheffield performance, available online at www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk, tickets for Nottingham cost from £30, go to www.motorpointarenanottingham.com