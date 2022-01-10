Party time as Dirty Dancing in Concert has a date in Sheffield
Fans of the film Dirty Dancing can watch the movie on a large screen, alongside a live band and singers performing the iconic songs.
Monday, 10th January 2022, 6:57 am
Dirty Dancing in Concert will be hosted at Sheffield City Hall on May 17, 2022, at 6.30pm.
Following the film, the band and singers will throw an encore party that will take you back to the time of your life as you sing and dance along to favourite Dirty Dancing songs including Hungry Eyes, Hey Baby!, Do You Love Me?
Tickets £37.95 from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk