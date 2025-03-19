TV Gladiator Giant, whose real name is Jamie Christian-Johal, will bring his towering presence to Jack and the Beanstalk at Chesterfield's Winding Wheel from December 5, 2025 to January 4, 2026.

Standing at over six feet tall, Jamie Christian-Johal will bring his towering presence to the Winding Wheel Theatre where he will take on the character of Giant. With menace and mayhem, Jack Trott’s giant enemy will be ready to defeat any contenders getting too close to the magical beanstalk!

Away from Gladiators, bodybuilder Jamie has appeared on Comic Relief, This Morning, Blue Peter, and Celebrity The Weakest Link in addition to appearances in live events such as Truckfest and Snap Fitness. Jamie, who lives in Derbyshire, was crowned the British Superheavyweight Champion in 2015, and in 2018, he earned his IFBB Pro League status. Since then, he's competed internationally, securing a top six finish at the 2022 Arnold Classic.

Pantomime producer Paul Holman, for Paul Holman Associates, said: “It’s fantastic to have Jamie on board, bringing his incredible strength and energy to the show. You can’t ask for a bigger or better Giant so we’re very excited to see the character grow!”

Patrick Monahan has been cast as Simon Trott in the panto. A comedy favourite at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, with his blend of high energy performance and hilarious topical observations, he continues to be a huge hit across the UK.

Sprinkling a hefty helping of magic on the panto will be magician Nicholas Lee and his assistant Rachel O’Hare who bring spells and wizardry to the roles of the devilish Fleshcreep and the enchanting Spirit of Cloudland. Will they have the power to shrink a Giant? There’s only one way to find out!

Book your tickets for Jack and the Beanstalk which is running from December 5, 2025 to January 4, 2026. Go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk