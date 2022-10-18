The man behind the Dave channel’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman and Googlewhack Adventure brings his wit to the City Hall on October 22, 2022.

His live show, PowerPoint To The People, demonstrates that a PowerPoint presentation doesn’t have to involve a man in a grey suit standing behind a lectern and saying ‘next slide please’.

Dave’s career took off through his writing for television series The Mrs Merton Show and The Fast Show.

Dave Gorman performs PowerPoint To The People at Sheffield City Hall on October 22, 2022.

Tickets £32.95 from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

