Telly comedian Dave Gorman's live show touring to Sheffield offers fresh take on PowerPoint presentation
Telly comedian Dave Gorman will tour his new live show to Sheffield this autumn.
The man behind the Dave channel’s hit show Modern Life Is Goodish as well as Are You Dave Gorman and Googlewhack Adventure brings his wit to the City Hall on October 22, 2022.
His live show, PowerPoint To The People, demonstrates that a PowerPoint presentation doesn’t have to involve a man in a grey suit standing behind a lectern and saying ‘next slide please’.
Dave’s career took off through his writing for television series The Mrs Merton Show and The Fast Show.
Most Popular
Tickets £32.95 from www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk
A message from Phil Bramley, editor:
Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions