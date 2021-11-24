Telly and podcast star Mike Bubbins will share things that make him laugh in Sheffield stand-up show
Comedian Mike Bubbins, star of BBC television’s Mammoth, Tourist Trap and The Unexplainers, will perform in Sheffield on his first solo UK stand-up tour.
The man behind hit podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar will bring his wit to the City Hall on March 3, 2022.
In his live stand-up show entitled Throwback, Mike will be sharing and bringing to life the stuff that he finds funny. There will be characterisations, a bit of nostalgia about the good old days and a bit of optimism about the good new days.
On the announcement, Mike said: “They asked me to do a UK comedy tour, called ‘THROWBACK’…and so I did.”
For tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.ticketmaster.co.uk
