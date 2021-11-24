Telly and podcast star Mike Bubbins will share things that make him laugh in Sheffield stand-up show

Podcast hit Mike Bubbins.

The man behind hit podcast The Socially Distant Sports Bar will bring his wit to the City Hall on March 3, 2022.

In his live stand-up show entitled Throwback, Mike will be sharing and bringing to life the stuff that he finds funny. There will be characterisations, a bit of nostalgia about the good old days and a bit of optimism about the good new days.

On the announcement, Mike said: “They asked me to do a UK comedy tour, called ‘THROWBACK’…and so I did.”

For tickets, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk or www.ticketmaster.co.uk