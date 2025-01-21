Taskmaster and Inbetweeners star Greg Davies fattens up his tour with additional date in Sheffield

By Gay Bolton
Published 21st Jan 2025, 05:30 BST
Comedian and actor Greg Davies has announced an extension to his first tour in seven years following a huge demand for tickets.

Greg will tour his live show Full Fat Legend to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. He will be performing an in the round show to bring the audience closer to the stage. The new date comes on the back of Greg selling out four shows at the City Hall in April 2025.

Full Fat Legend is the biggest live tour yet for Greg who has hosted the TV comedy panel game Taskmaster since 2015 and has also hosted Never Mind The Buzzcocks.

He is best known for his roles as Mr Gilbert in The Inbetweeners, Ken Thompson in Cuckoo, Dan Davies in Man Down and Paul "Wicky" Wickstead in The Cleaner. Greg was nominated for the BAFTA Television Award for Best Male Comedy Performance in 2013 for his role in Cuckoo.

The 56-year-old comedian, has also appeared on Mock the Week and Would I Lie To You?

Doctor Who fans may recall Greg playing King Hydroflax in a Christmas special in 2015.

Greg found out that he was descended from Owain the Great,the 12th century King of North Wales, in an episode of Who Do You Think You Are? in 2017.

Born in Wales, he grew up in Shropshire and now lives in London. He is noted for his 6ft 8ins height.

Tickets cost £58.50 to see Full Fat Legend at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena, available from www.utilitaarenasheffield.co.uk

