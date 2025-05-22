Kiss Me Quickstep will run in Derby Theatre from June 6 to 21, 2025.

Stunning ballroom dancing, sequins and secrets combine in a strictly scandalous show waltzing into Derby.

Kiss Me Quckstep, written by award-winning playwright Amanda Whittington, follows the fortunes of competitors in Blackpool’s national championships.

There’s Justin and Jodie who have finally made it to this glittering spectacle, Lee and Samantha who are riding high on recent success, Luka who has travelled all the way from Russia and local girl, Nancy, who has trained since she was three.

But what if dance-floor dreams turn into nightmares? What happens if a partner’s secret risks everything? How do you break free from others’ expectations?

Thirteen years ago Amanda Whittington was one of six writers offered a bursary from the East Midlands Theatre Writing Partnership to make a creative journey. While the other writers travelled to Europe, Amanda stayed in England to go to the home of ballroom dancing, Blackpool, where she spent two weeks at the world championships in the Winter Gardens.

Amanda’s biggest surprise was finding that the backstage area was at the back of the ballroom and with 3,000 couples at the championship, they were dressing in any corner of the building they could find!

She interviewed competitors, judges and teachers to capture the high-pressured reality of competitive dance.

Behind the frocks, fake tan and fixed smiles were everyday people. And the emotional, psychological and financial cost of transformation is what her play Kiss Me Quickstep is all about. There’s plenty of humour but also some hard truths.

Kiss Me Quickstep is suitable for 13+ years as it contains strong language and adult themes. Tickets from £35, book at www.derbytheatre.co.uk.