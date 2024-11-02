Comedian Chris McCausland – who is starring in the current series of telly’s Strictly Come Dancing – has announced new dates in Derbyshire in a big extension to his Yonks tour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris will perform at Derby Theatre on April 5, 2025, at Chesterfield’s Winding Wheel on September 29, 2025 and at Buxton Opera House on March 13, 2026.

The new dates have been prompted by demand for tickets to his previously announced shows at the Buxton theatre on January 25 and at the Chesterfield venue on March 7, 2025 which are now on the verge of selling out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An established TV favourite, Chris is the first blind contestant to appear on Strictly Come Dancing where he is partnered with Dianne Buswell. Chris has regularly appeared on flagship shows including Have I Got News for You, Would I Lie to You?, QI, The Last Leg, and 8 out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He has appeared on Live at the Apollo three times, including taking on the hosting duties. Chris has also made a highly acclaimed debut appearance on The Royal Variety Performance at The Royal Albert Hall.

Chris McCausland has added new dates in Chesterfield, Buxton and Derby to his Yonks tour.

This year Chris hosted his own Saturday morning chat show The Chris McCausland Show for ITV, which has just been nominated for a TV Choice Award. Guests included Paul Whitehouse, Ben Elton, Maisie Adam, Donna Preston and Rob Beckett.

Chris has also appeared on entertainment favourites such as Blankety Blank and The Jonathan Ross Show, along with celebrity editions of The Chase, Pointless, and Mastermind – where he won with his chosen specialist subject of Pearl Jam.

In 2023 Chris has his own travel series on Channel 4, Wonders of the World I Can’t See, and was also part of Channel 4’s hit new entertainment series, Scared of the Dark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HIs previous tour Speaky Blinder, which rounded off in May 2024, was a sell-out.

Chris, who has a degree in software engineering, was working as a web developer when his eye sight started to deteriorate due to retinitis pigmentosa. He said: “If I hadn’t lost my sight I might still be in IT.”

For tickets to see Chris in Chesterfield, go to www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk; for Buxton, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk and for Derby, go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk