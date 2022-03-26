Steve Steinman's Anything for Love concert touring to Derbyshire remembers Meat Loaf

Demand for tickets for Anything For Love at Buxton Opera House has been so keen that two concerts will be held there on April 2, at 3.30pm and 7.30pm.

The show remembers the late, great musical genius that was Meat Loaf, a powerhouse star who passed away in January this year.

Classics including Bat Out Of Hell, Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Took The Words Right Out Of My Mouth, Dead Ringer For Love, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, Anything for Love and many more Meat Loaf songs will be aired during the concert.

Steve’s guest singer is Lorraine Crosby, the female lead vocalist on Meat Loaf’s worldwide chart-topper and Grammy Award-winning song I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That).

Now in his 30th year of performing, Steve Steinman will be accompanied by ten musicians in the Bad for Good Rock Orchestra.

Renowned for his authentic portrayal of Meat Loaf’s songs and a legendary sense of humour, Steve first found fame when he appeared on the TV talent show Stars in their Eyes.

Tickets for Anything For Love start at £29.50. Go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk