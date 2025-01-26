Vampires Rock - Eternal Love will be performed at Buxton Opera House from February 6 to 8, 2025.

A new musical theatre show featuring original songs that have given its creator a chart-topping album is rocking up to Derbyshire.

Promising a blend of musical theatre, rock anthems, vampire tales and laugh-out-loud humour, Eternal Love: The Musical will hit Buxton Opera House on February 7 and 8.

Writer and producer Steve Steinman stars in the show as the charismatic Baron Von Rockula who is searching for everlasting love. He said: “It features a huge cast and production values that would normally be seen on the stages of the West End.”

Eternal Love: The Musical is the third show in the Vampire Rock trilogy but the only one to feature original songs. It is believed to be the first rock musical to feature an original score since The Rocky Horror Show premiered 50 years ago.

The new show has been 20 years in the making and is on target to rake in £2million at the box office. Steve said: “Jukebox musicals have become the bread and butter of musical theatre. And certainly, my Vampires Rock franchise has benefitted immensely from their popularity.

"But where’s the creativity in that? Eternal Love is a first for 21st Century musicals – it features an original storyline and an original score, performed by an original cast.”

Ahead of the new musical taking the country’s theatre by storm, an album of its songs hit number one in the Amazon Rock Music Chart, muscling aside the Wicked Soundtrack, plus albums from Pink Floyd and Robbie Williams. The double album, which was released on New Year’s Day, even enjoyed a top five place in the overall Amazon chart.

It marks the third consecutive number one album on Amazon or iTunes for producer, writer and performer Steve. He said: “I was proud of my previous number one albums – Take a Leap of Faith and Heaven’s Gate – but initial album sales of Eternal Love have surpassed these, and during the highly competitive festive market.”

Tickets for Eternal Love: The Musical start at £25. Book at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.