Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton will be starring in 2:22 - A Ghost Story at Buxton Opera House from November 17-22, 2025.

They are the first couple to take on the roles of husband and wife Sam and Jenny in the history of the show. Danny Robins’ chilling play will take to the stage at Buxton Opera House from November 17 to 22, 2025 during an extensive UK-wide tour.

Kevin said: “I’m such a huge fan of 2:22 as a play. I have seen it a number of times and I’ve wanted to play Sam for ages! It’s superbly written, clever, funny and thought provoking whilst always maintaining a danger that kept me on the edge of my seat. When Stacey did the West End run I thought she was brilliant and just wanted to be up there with her. Me and Stace playing a couple with a new baby in a new house could not be more perfect! I’m really excited!”

Stacey added: “(I am) THRILLED to be slipping back into Jenny’s slippers! Truly. I had such a magic few months with 2:22 last year, I couldn’t be more excited to bring this incredibly clever show on the road! And with my Kev! Total dream, come see us!”

2:22 - A Ghost Story’s phenomenal success includes three years in the West End over seven seasons. There have been twelve replica productions worldwide and the show has been seen by more than one million people in 17 different countries across five continents.

It’s an adrenaline-filled night where secrets emerge and ghosts may or may not appear…

Tickets cost from £25; go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk