Spiers & Boden announce Derbyshire show in support of first album since reunion

Spiers & Boden will be plugging their album Fallow Ground at Buxton's Pavilion Arts Centre on June 4, 2022 (photo: Elly Lucas)

They play at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on Saturday, June 4, 2022, when they will showcase their latest long-player Fallow Ground.

The title of the album is not only a reference to the duo’s choice to put Spiers & Boden to one side for a time, but also, to the huge impact that the pandemic has had on live music. The decision to return with an album in 2021 was made pre-pandemic and as a result ended up being recorded between lockdowns.

Jon Boden said: “I guess we were looking for songs during lockdown with a sense of fun and light relief. I realise that there are zero songs about death on this album, which is probably a first and may get us expelled from the English Folk Dance & Song Society. Yes, traditional songs with a joyous edge.”

Despite the impact of Covid-19 on live music audiences in autumn 2021, the Spiers & Boden tour went on to numerous sell outs and Fallow Ground reached number three on the UK & Ireland Official Folk Albums chart and was a Mojo magazine top 10 album of 2021.

Described by The Guardian as ‘the finest instrumental duo on the traditional scene’, Spiers & Boden first rocketed onto the English folk music scene in 2001, quickly winning a clutch of BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards and went on to become one of the best loved duos.

Fiddle player and singer John Spiers and melodeon player Jon Boden also founded and fronted the pioneering and hugely successful folk band Bellowhead, whose stellar career increasingly came to dominate their time and led to their split in 2014.

At the time of the parting, Spiers told Folk Radio: “Bellowhead has surpassed our wildest expectations and at this time we feel it’s better to focus our energies with them. I’m very proud of what we’ve done as a duo and equally excited about what the future may bring.” Boden added: “It’s been a tough decision to make but the opportunities that Bellowhead now offer are rare and juggling both has become increasingly difficult.”

Spiers and Boden also explored solo projects during their six-year break from being a duo.

Both musicians will be among the Bellowhead line-up for a big tour this winter when they will perform at Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, November 23 and Sheffield City Hall on Sunday, November 27. Sam Sweeney will be the support on all Bellowhead dates.

Tickets to see Spiers & Boden at Buxton Opera House cost £22.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.

Tickets for Bellowhead in Nottingham start at £27.50, go to www.trch.co.uk; tickets for Bellowhead in Sheffield start at £29.15, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.uk

