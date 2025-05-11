George Rainsford and Peter Ash in Picture You Dead which runs at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from June 3 to 7, 2025.

Familiar faces from TV are starring in the first stage production of Picture You Dead, adapted from the best-selling novel by leading crime writer Peter James.

National Television Award-winning actor Peter Ash returns to the stage after his acclaimed exit from Coronation Street, where he played Paul Foreman until 2024.

Joining him will be Strictly Come Dancing champion Ore Oduba, whose previous theatre roles have included Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Pretty Woman and Rocky Horror Show.

One of the nation’s favourite TV doctors, George Rainsford (Casualty) reprises the role of Peter James’ famous literary detective, DSI Roy Grace, which he played in the 2023 hit production of Wish You Were Dead.

Also appearing in Picture You Dead is Fiona Wade, who, following 11 years in Emmerdale, took to the stage in the hit 2:22 – A Ghost Story. Fiona appeared in the American comedy series Going Dutch which premiered on the Fox channel in early 2025.

Picture You Dead runs at the Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield from June 3 to 7.

The story was inspired by Peter James’ meeting with real life art forger and now acclaimed copyist, David Henty. Set in Brighton, DSI Grace investigates a cold case that leads him to the rarified air of fine art, but beneath the respectable veneer lurks a dark underworld of greed, deception and murder. When an unsuspecting couple buy a potentially long-lost masterpiece in a car boot sale, they discover that their dream find is about to turn into their worst nightmare and only Grace can stop them from paying the ultimate price.

Peter said: “It is truly incredible for me to see the seventh stage adaptation of my books coming to theatres in 2025. I am so grateful to the hundreds of thousands of people around the country who have come to their local theatre and enjoyed the plays over the last 10 years, and I am thrilled to tell you all that personally, I think this brand-new play is the best one so far! On top of that, I could not be more delighted by the fantastic cast that we have assembled to star in the world premiere production of Picture You Dead – they are all brilliant actors.”

Peter has 20 Sunday Times number one bestselling crime novels to his name. His Roy Grace books have sold more than 23million copies and have been transformed into the critically-acclaimed prime time drama, Grace, about the Brighton-based detective, played by John Simm.

Ticket prices for Picture You Dead start at £15; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk