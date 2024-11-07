Artist's impression of the spectacular Christmas Circus which will be on The Avenue at Meadowhall from tonight (Thursday, November 7).

Visitors to Meadowhall shopping centre will see Santa leading a parade, a high-flying aerobatic show and impressive Christmas decorations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Christmas celebrations launch at Meadowhall tonight (Thursday, November 9) with the festive parade at 5pm.

Santa and the jazzical Christmas Marching Band will be joined on the procession by Pudsey Bear, Marks & Spencer’s very own Percy Pig, Doncaster Rovers Donny Dog, Theo from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Jollibee the Mascot, Charikitty from Sheffield Hospitals Charity, George the Dog from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospital, Dr Ted from Rotherham Hospital Charity, Rocky from the Roundabout Homeless Charity, Sheffield Eagles and Westie from the Weston Park Cancer Charity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Santa parade starts at the Lower Gallery (near H&M), will journey through the centre, and will end on the Avenue - Lower Level (outside Frasers) where the Christmas Cirque troupe including acrobats, jugglers, and aerial artists will entertain visitors