Santa parade and circus performers launch Christmas celebrations at Meadowhall
Christmas celebrations launch at Meadowhall tonight (Thursday, November 9) with the festive parade at 5pm.
Santa and the jazzical Christmas Marching Band will be joined on the procession by Pudsey Bear, Marks & Spencer’s very own Percy Pig, Doncaster Rovers Donny Dog, Theo from Sheffield Children’s Hospital, Jollibee the Mascot, Charikitty from Sheffield Hospitals Charity, George the Dog from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospital, Dr Ted from Rotherham Hospital Charity, Rocky from the Roundabout Homeless Charity, Sheffield Eagles and Westie from the Weston Park Cancer Charity.
The Santa parade starts at the Lower Gallery (near H&M), will journey through the centre, and will end on the Avenue - Lower Level (outside Frasers) where the Christmas Cirque troupe including acrobats, jugglers, and aerial artists will entertain visitors