Ross Noble will perform in Buxton, Sheffield and Nottingham during his Jibber Jabber Jamboree tour in 2023.

Tickets are now on sale for the acclaimed comedian’s visit to Buxton Opera House on October 28, 2023.

Jibber Jabber Jamboree marks Ross’s 21st solo stand-up tour. To celebrate this milestone, Ross invites audiences to join him for an evening of the sort of inspired nonsense that has cemented his place as the supreme master of stream of conscious freewheeling stand-up.

Ross said: “It will be a playful experience for young and old. Imagine watching someone create a magic carpet on an enchanted loom. Oh, hang on... magic carpets fly, that would smash the loom as it took flight. I haven’t thought that through... That’s what people can expect. Razor sharp observations on things I haven’t thought through.”

His 53-date tour will call at Sheffield City Hall on February 28, 2024 and Nottingham Royal Concert Hall on March 7, 2024.

Jibber Jabber Jamboree’s content is suitable for 15+ years.

Ross has been performing stand-up since the age of 15 when he was smuggled into a comedy club. Since then, he has never looked back and has achieved huge critical acclaim across his stand-up tours, the last of which was Humournoid.

On stage, Ross made his musical theatre debut in a 2015 production of The Producers, before he received an Olivier-award nomination and won the What’s On Stage Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Musical, for his performance as Igor in Mel Brooks’ 2017 West End revival of monster hit musical Young Frankenstein, at London’s Garrick Theatre.

He is a former Time Out Award winner for Best Live Stand-Up and a Barry Award winner in Australia, with a shedload of other prestigious awards and nominations to boot.

As well as his on-stage work, Ross has appeared on numerous UK TV & radio programmes, including Live At The Apollo (BBC One), QI (BBC One), Just A Minute (BBC Radio 4), I’m Sorry I Haven’t a Clue (BBC Radio 4) and The Infinite Monkey Cage (BBC Radio 4). Ross has made 22 appearances on Have I Got News For You (BBC One).

Ross’s own television credits include Ross Noble: Freewheeling (Dave), Ross Noble: Off Road (Dave) and Ross Noble’s Australian Trip (Channel 5). He has also fronted a number of his own original series for BBC Radio 4, including Britain In Bits, Ross Noble On... and Ross Noble Goes Global.

More recently, Ross has been touring his stand-up in Australia. On Ross’s YouTube channel, Ross wrote and stars in a series of original comedy shorts entitled The Unnatural History Show with Ross Noble.

To book tickets for Jibber Jabber Jamboree in Buxton, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk; for Sheffield, go to www.sheffieldcityhall.co.ukand for Nottingham, go to www.trch.co.uk

A message from the editor:

