Scott Bennett made his debut at Live At The Apollo in 2021 and has been tipped as a name to watch out for in the comedy world.

Scott, a finalist in the British Comedian of the Year 2021, recently made his debut performance for Live at the Apollo. His credits include supporting Michael McIntyre and Rob Brydon.

Through lockdown, Yorkshire livewire Scott entertained people with his online show, Stand Up From The Shed.

Now fans can see him in the flesh when he performs at The Blessington Carriage, Derby, on March 7, 2022.

Also appearing will Nigel Lovell with his clever puns and Si Deaves with his unique and amusing ideas.

Completing the line-up is the actor, singer and stand-up Bella Humphries and Richard Spalding with his individual take on life.