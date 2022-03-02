Rising star comedian Scott Bennett will perform live show in Derbyshire
Catch comedian Scott Bennett, widely tipped in the industry as on the brink of the big time, in a live show in Derbyshire.
Scott, a finalist in the British Comedian of the Year 2021, recently made his debut performance for Live at the Apollo. His credits include supporting Michael McIntyre and Rob Brydon.
Through lockdown, Yorkshire livewire Scott entertained people with his online show, Stand Up From The Shed.
Now fans can see him in the flesh when he performs at The Blessington Carriage, Derby, on March 7, 2022.
Also appearing will Nigel Lovell with his clever puns and Si Deaves with his unique and amusing ideas.
Completing the line-up is the actor, singer and stand-up Bella Humphries and Richard Spalding with his individual take on life.
Tickets are £5 in advance for the show which starts at 8pm. To book, go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk