Peak District: Seven happy places to visit - happiest places and things to do

If you need a pick-me-up, the Peak District is a great place to go with its natural beauty and tranquil way of life.
Did your favourite “happy” activity make the list? Be sure to let us know!
1. Peak Cavern/Devil's Arse
The amusement to had at Peak Cavern doesn't end with its rude alternative name - which becomes even funnier when you learn that it was changed to avoid offending Queen Victoria. There's some spectacular sights to be seen within; it's sure to spark excitement and wonderment within even the hardest to please of people.
Photo: -
2. Heights of Abraham
The cable car tour is the highlight of the Heights of Abraham and will pluck the heartstrings of any adventurous soul, but if heights make you uneasy, don't worry. There's also the guided tours of the caverns and the renowned Vista restaurant where you can observe the area's natural beauty from a less frightening perspective.
Photo: Google
3. Ladybower Reservoir
When it comes to clearing your head, going for a walk is always a good idea - and there's no walk more peaceful than around Ladybower Reservoir. With plenty of nearby pubs and cafes to stop for refreshments, everything you need is here for a beautiful day out in the countryside.
Photo: -
4. Pavilion Gardens
Featuring arguably the most beautiful scenery that the Peak District has to offer, Pavilion Gardens is a must-visit place if you've got a touch of the blues. Simply being around such meticulously maintained nature is enough to raise anyone's spirit. There's plenty of things for kids to do, too.
Photo: -