Rave scene setting for Othello at Bolsover Castle

The National Youth Theatre REP Company production will run from June 23 to 26 in the castle’s Riding School with performances at 2.30pm and 7.30pm.

A gender-swapping casting move will see the title role played by Francesca Amewudah-Rivers, one of 12 winners of the Evening Standard Future Theatre Fund in association with TikTok and National Youth Theatre.

Olivier Award-winning Miranda Cromford (Death of a Salesman, London’s West End) will direct the retelling of this cautionary tale which explores love, jealousy, racism and misogyny through the lens of crime and power.

Othello will be performed at Bolsover Castle from June 23 to 26. Photo by Helen Murray.

Othello will feature original music by Ivor Novello award-winning composer Renell Shaw.

The play runs for approximately 95 minutes and ticket-holders are advised to arrive in the Riding School 15 minutes before the start of the performance. Seating will be on benches and will be allocated on the day by a member of staff to ensure social distancing and Covid safety. A number of accessible seats are available; call 01246 822844 to discuss your requirements in advance.

Inspired by the traditional repertory theatre model, the NYT REP Company course offers free, practical, industry-based talent development in drama and performance over nine months to a company of 16 members.

Now in its ninth year the REP Company has achieved numerous West End seasons and the vast majority of its graduates being signed by agents and going on to professional success.

Previous alumni include 2021 BAFTA Rising Star Nominee Sọpẹ Dìrísù, stage debut 2020 and Forbes 30 Under 30 winner Temi Wilkey, Sex Education star Chinenye Ezeudu, Top Boy’s Seraphina Beh, Outlander’s Lauren Lyle, EastEnders’ Shiv Jalota, Poldark’s Ellise Chappell, Emmerdale’s Simon Lennon and many more actors working across stage and screen.

Tickets for Othello at Bolsover Castle cost £22.50 (adult) and £17.50 (child). Go to www.englishheritage.org.uk