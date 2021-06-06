Chatsworth will host outdoor screenings of Pride and Prejudice, Rocketman, The Greatest Showman, Star Wars - A New Hope

Pride and Prejudice will be shown in the grounds of Chatsworth House on August 19.2021. Photo courtesy of Luna Cinema.

Pride and Prejudice, starring Keira Knightley and Matthew Macfadyen, will be shown on August 19, 2021.

Scenes from the 2005 film were shot in Chatsworth House. A bust of Mr Darcy, which was made as a prop for the film, is housed in the stately home’s Orangery shop.

Jane Austen, who wrote Pride and Prejudice, is believed to have based the book’s luxurious residence, Pemberley, on Chatsworth House. Its main character, Elizabeth Bennett, visits Chatsworth before she arrives at Pemberley.

The screening of Pride and Prejudice (cert U) kicks off The Luna Cinema’s run of films.

Rocketman (15), a biopic of Elton John’s rise to fame, will be shown on August 20. Taron Egerton won a Golden Globe award last year for his portrayal of Elton. A musical number from the film, (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again picked up best original song as both the Oscars and Golden Globes ceremonies in 2020.

Multi award-winning The Greatest Showman (PG) will screen at Chatsworth on August 21. Hugh Jackman stars as circus entrepreneur P.T. Barnum who overcomes the challenges of negative reviews and a blaze to build a successful business. One of the film’s songs, This Is Me, won best original song –motion picture in the 2018 Golden Globe Awards while the previous year, the movie’s soundtrack scooped a Billboard Music Award.

The first Star Wars film will land in the grounds of Chatsworth House on August 22. Star Wars – A New Hope (U) was released in 1977 and stars Mark Hamill as Luke Skywalker, Harrison Ford as Han Solo and Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said “There could hardly be a more anticipated summer than this 2021, post-lockdown, season; every outing we arrange is set to feel special and unique after so long away from the people and activities we love. Cinema has provided the magic of escape through the decades, and we know that The Luna Cinema can bring joy and respite to the lives of movie-goers across the country this summer, more than ever before.

"After so many months spent watching films at home, we are delighted to be inviting the country to return to the big screen, with our brand of socially spacious, open air cinema experiences.

“So picture this: your favourite film; the people you’ve missed (or just missed spending quality time with); a starry summer sky above, and all around you the most inspiring setting of a stately home. We are promising our guests an outing worthy of the wait – and we are counting down the days to welcoming Britain back to the movies.”

Ticket prices are: adult £16.50, child £11.50, disabled and carer £8.50. Go to www.thelunacinema.com

