Dave Spikey brings his Life in a Northern Town show to Buxton Opera House on May 23, 2025.

Comedian Dave Spikey – who rose to fame through the TV series Phoenix Nights – will share his life story on stage at a Derbyshire theatre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dave brings his show, Life In A Northern Town, to Buxton Opera House on May 23, 2025. He had a working-class childhood growing up in a terraced house near the mills in Bolton and went to grammar school after passing his 11-plus exam.

His working life started at 16 when he got a job in the pathology department at Bolton General Hospital, working there for 32 years and rising to the ranks of chief biomedical scientist in haemotology. Then he threw caution to the wind and left to pursue a career in comedy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dave partnered with Peter Kay and Neil Fitzmaurice to write Phoenix Nights in which he played club entertainer Jerry St Clair. He also wrote the ITV comedy-drama Dead Man Weds, in which he played the new editor of a newspaper alongside Johnny Vegas who played the paper’s only reporter.

Further TV appearances included 8 Out of 10 Cats, Bullseye which Dave hosted for two series, and Celebrity Mastermind. Dave was voted into the Channel 4 100 Greatest Stand-Ups in 2010 by the public.

The comedian toured the country in 2017 with his live show Juggling on a Motorbike which focused on his performances over three decades of stand-up.

In 2017 Dave appeared in the romantic comedy film Finding Fatimah in which he played a self-obsessed businessman.

Dave’s show Life In A Northern Town, is suitable for 14+ years because it contains occasional swearing and adult themes. Tickets cost £22.50, go to www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or call 01298 72190.