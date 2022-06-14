Phoenix Nights comedian Justin Moorhouse previews Edinburgh Festival material at Matlock Bath

Justin Moorhouse will be previewing material from his new Edinburgh Festival show at Matlock Bath on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Justin, described by Jimmy Carr as ‘easily my favourite comedian’, tops the bill at The Fishpond ballroom on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

His fans will get the opportunity for a preview of material from Justin’s forthcoming new Edinburgh Festival show Stretch & Think.

Mancunian comedian Justin rose to fame as Young Kenny with the tiger-striped face on Peter Kay’s cult television series Phoenix Nights.

His TV credits include Live At The Apollo, 8 Out of 10 Cats, Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Dave’s One Night Stand, Coronation Street, Celebrity Mastermind and Celebrity Pointless.

Justin has also made a name for himself through the critically-acclaimed Radio 4 show Everyone Quite Likes Justin and he is a Sony Award nominated radio presenter as well as a regular on Talksport and Radio 5 Live's Fighting Talk.

He had a major role in the lauded Ken Loach film Looking For Eric.

The Fishpond show will be opened by Masai Graham, winner of the Funniest Joke of the Edinburgh Fringe Award and former UK Pun Champion (under his pseudonym General Punochet).

In an average set Masai delivers more than one hundred jokes in half an hour. Expect puns, one liners and dizzying wordplay in this 3.3 laughs per minute bonanza.

Also appearing is Stanly Norman, a hilarious character act from the mind of Stan Skinny, two time Great Yorkshire Show Off winner.

The evening will be compered by Anthony J. Brown, former Alan Carr tour support, Metro Edinburgh Festival Award winner and BBC New Comedy Award Runner-up. Anthony has been described as a ‘truly unique performer’ by Reece Shearsmith of The League of Gentlemen and Inside No. 9.

The show starts at 7.30pm and tickets cost £9 in advance, available via the venue and online at www.wegottickets.com/event/542721

