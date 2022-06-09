Wirksworth Hidden Gardens trail return this month with new surprises

The event takes place over the weekend of June 25-26, and offers visitors a chance to enjoy local history in a new light as they wander the town’s cottages, ginnels and architecture and catch a glimpse of rarely seen spaces.

Spokesman Pete Riddle said: “The gardeners of Wirksworth had to keep their gates firmly shut for the past two years, but are delighted to finally open again to the public.

“Many spent lockdown developing their outdoor spaces so visitors should expect some surprises as they wander along the trail which this year will feature more than 25 courtyards and gardens.”

Hidden Courtyards and Gardens is a rare opportunity to see the town from new angles.

Some hosts will be selling refreshments, cakes, and plants, and shops and businesses are also getting involved to offer visitors a warm welcome.

The Ecclesbourne Valley Railway is keen to show off the planting on its stations by offering trail ticket-holders a discounted day rover pass.

The grand finale will be an open air summer concert by the Wirksworth Community Orchestra in the Memorial Gardens on Sunday at 4pm.

Gardens will be open noon to 5pm, and tickets cost £4 for adults, £3.50 for concession, free for under-16s, on sale a stall on Coldwell Street, Marsdens, aor the Memorial Gardens. Proceeds are distributed to good causes and invested back into the community.

Over the years, the event has raised ten of thousands of pounds for good causes.