Four Hands and a Horn tours to Biggin Village Hall on April 4, 2025.

Professional performers are bringing music, theatre and comedy to community venues across Derbyshire.

A packed programme of entertainment is being rolled out by arts facilitator Live and Local to villages where touring shows don’t usually visit.

Steve Bonham and musician Chris ‘The Bishop’ Lydon will take centre stage at Doe Lea Resource Centre on April 4 in the show, How to Survive and Thrive in an Impossible World - with a piano! Rxpect a night of humour, storytelling, songs and gentle audience participation.

Brace yourself for a musical journey in Four Hands and a Horn, presented by Mumbo Jumbo who visit Biggin Village Hall on April 4. Charismatic singer and trumpeter Oliver Carpenter teams up with Richard Hughes and Phil Bond on piano, keys, and accordion to create a captivating soundscape.

Learning to Fly calls at Taddington Village Institute on May 11, 2025.

Gripping new play Mettle is written and performed by Nicholas Collett and is inspired by his father volunteering for the Royal Navy in 1940 at a time when the British fleet faced devastating attacks from U-boats. Mettle will be presented at Morton Village Hall on April 12.

History is revisited in Behold Ye Ramblers which explores how activists campaigned for public access across Derbyshire's moorlands in the Thirties. Told in words and song, the presentation also discloses that just 8% of the UK's landscape is allowed to be rambled on today. Behold Ye Ramblers is at Ashover Parish Hall on April 25.

Paul O’Donnell will attempt to create an all-singing, all-dancing jukebox musical with the aid of Bon Jovi’s hit song Livin On A Prayer, a chair and a few lights. His laugh out loud show, We’ve Got Each Other, visits Crich Glebe Community Centre on April 26.

Heartwarming show, Learning to Fly, lands at Taddington Village Hall on May 11 when acclaimed performer James Rowland will sprinkle his storytelling magic on the proceedings. The presentation highlights the power of connection and the healing power of music. And it’s about one woman’s last wish – to get high once before she dies.

WATSON The Final Problem will be presented by Smokescreen at Doe Lea Resource Centre on May 24, 2025.

What’s Wrong With Benny Hill? delves into the life of the comedian, actor, singer and writer from the height of his career until his death in 1992, showing how funny this private man was. The production tours to Florence Nightingale Memorial Hall on May 17.

Fans of mystery crime drama should snap up tickets for WATSON The Final Problem which will be hosted at Doe Lea Resource Centre on May 24. Sherlock Holmes and Doctor Watson face their greatest challenge in a tale of long buried secrets, betrayal and death.

Folk musicians Craig Gould & The Noble Thieves present an evening of song and storytellling in The Campfire Sessions at Doe Lea Resource Centre on June 7. Craig, who has performed at YNot and The Long Road Festivals, reached the top 20 in the UK’s Official Folk Album Charts with his release Songs From The Campfire.

To book tickets for Live and Local shows, go to www.liveandlocal.org.uk/whats-on