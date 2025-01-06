Sir Richard Arkwright's Masson Mills Band played a variety of music at the concert.

A concert headlined by Sir Richard Arkwright’s Masson Mills Band and singers from Key Voices in the Peak District has raised nearly £2,000 to support health projects in Africa.

Organised by Bakewell’s Heather Thomas of The Goboka Rwanda Trust, the event was held at a theatre in Great Longstone.

Following a visit to Rwanda by Heather and charity trustee, Tony Brennan, it was decided that the proceeds from the winter concert would go towards providing medical insurance for some of the poorer communities that the trust works with. Without health insurance, no-one can access medical care from either health outlets or hospitals in Rwanda - but many people cannot afford the £2 per person, per year, fee.

Heather said: “The response on the night from the audience was fantastic - over £1,300 was raised on the evening which, before the end of the day, had been raised to the required £1,500 by a kind donor. Furthermore, the following day a further donor came forward with a gift-aided donation, which took the total to £1,800.

One of the singers at the winter concert which was held in Great Longstone in aid of The Goboka Rwanda Trust.

“So, in addition to providing the health insurance, the surplus money has bought some goats for a group of widows we met whilst out in Rwanda and who we promised to support when we could.”

The concert include a varied selection of music from the band, ranging from Rossini’s well-known La Danza to film scores like Jaws 2 and Skyfall with a finale of music from The Galaxies. Heather said: “Some players had rushed from the National Brass Band Championships held at The Royal Albert Hall the day before - to take part in the concert.”

Several singers from Key Voices, one of four choirs trained by Emma Hopkins who is best known for her Perfect Pitch Choir, also delighted the concert audience with their contributons.

Heather said: ““It can never be emphasised enough, that all these performers offer their services completely free to support the work of The Goboka Rwanda Trust - and have done so for many years now - and we are more than indebted to them - and really feel now that they are part of 'our team’!”

“Thanks to everyone who supported the event - we know you had a great night - but you have also helped so many people who you may never meet, but who know you support them - and say a big thank you.”