Peak District backdrop in new play for teenagers touring to Derbyshire ahead of Edinburgh Fringe

A new play for young people about two teenagers who embark on an epic question into the Peak District will be shown in Derbyshire en route to the Edinburgh Fringe.

By Gay Bolton
Friday, 6th May 2022, 5:30 am
Harriet Walters plays Lou and Gurjot Dhaliwal plays Priya IN SHEWOLVES at Derby Theatre on May 10, 2022 (photo: Julian Hughes)
Harriet Walters plays Lou and Gurjot Dhaliwal plays Priya IN SHEWOLVES at Derby Theatre on May 10, 2022 (photo: Julian Hughes)

SHEWOLVES is a funny, uplifting and empowering play about the power of sisterhood and the underestimated smartness of teens.

Armed with a backpack full of Pop-tarts and a hunger to tackle climate change, 14-year-olds Priya and Lou embark on a covert expedition into the wild. But as the wilderness closes in around them, can the teenagers overcome their differences to make their voices heard?

The play, which was composed by writer/actor Sarah Middleton from Derby will be presented at Derby Theatre on May 10 with performances at 1.30pm and 7.30pm.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Aimed at an audience of 12-18 years, SHEWOLVES contains strong language.

Tickets £12; go to www.derbytheatre.co.uk

READ THIS: Musical Gold show highlights 50 years of Dronfield Musical Theatre Group’s productions

DerbyshirePeak District