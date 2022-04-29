Musical Gold show highlights 50 years of Dronfield Musical Theatre Group's productions

A scene from Dronfield Musical Theatre Group's production of Annie.

Under the title Musical Gold, the show highlights many of the group’s presentations ranging from Gilbert and Sullivan to contemporary musicals, pantomimes and musical documentaries.

In 1972 the company put on its first production – Gilbert and Sullivan’s Princess Ida – and since then has performed nearly 150 shows.

Musical Gold is devised, directed and choreographed by Andrea Powell, a veteran director and choreographer who has been involved in more than 100 of the group’s productions.

Members of Dronfield Musical Theatre Group in a previous production.

She said: “It has been fascinating to look back at all the things we have done and the challenges the group has faced over the years. The only difficulty we have had is to make a choice from the thousands of songs we have sung year by year. But we hope we have chosen a representative selection for everyone to enjoy, and it will truly reflect the eclectic mix of work we have done in those five decades.

“We are also presenting the show cabaret-style with the audience at tables so that we can achieve a relaxed atmosphere for everyone to enjoy.”

To add to the occasion the group will be serving an interval plated buffet at the cabaret-style tables. There is also a licensed bar.

Added Andrea: “We are encouraging people to come along and see how many show tunes they can recognise from our 50 years of toe-tapping show business!”

Musical Gold is at Dronfield Civic Theatre on May 18 and May 19 at 7.30 and there is a Sunday matinee on May 22 at 2.15pm. Tickets are all £10 (including the interval buffet) from [email protected] or call 0751 985 2244.

Dronfield Musical Theatre Group usually present three shows a year, January, May and October. Rehearsals are held on Monday evenings at the Civic Hall and on Wednesday evenings at the Civic Hall..