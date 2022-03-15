Pandemic victims are remembered in Derbyshire choral society's concert

Bakewell Choral Society will perform Karl Jenkins’ Requieum at St Mary’s Church, Wirksworth, on March 26, with accompaniment by the South Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra and The Froggatt Young Singers.

The work will remember the victims of the pandemic and their loved ones.

In the Requiem, composer Jenkins interjects movements featuring Japanese death poems in the form of a haiku (short unrhymed lines that evoke natural imagery). At times, the Latin text is sung below the text of the haiku.

The programme will also include Edgar Bainton’s And I saw a new heaven and Hubert Parry’s My soul there is a country.

This will be the first time that the Bakewell Choral Society as a whole has performed in this beautiful church.