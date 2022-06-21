New venue in Derbyshire for Denys Edwards Players' first public performance in two years

Members of Denys Edward Players, pictured outside the company's drama studio, will perform in two one-act comedies in Dronfield.

Denys Edward Players are staging two one-act comedies, Last Panto In Little Grimley and Lockdown in Little Grimley, featuring the ill-fated Little Grimley Dramatic Society.

Anyone who has ever been involved in theatre in any way, be it on stage, back stage, front of house, or even in the audience, will relate to this show.

The production takes place at Dronfield Civic Theatre from June 22 to 25, 2022, at 7.30pm each night with a matinee on the Saturday at 2.30pm.

Tickets cost £9, available to book by calling 07948 905048 or visiting the website www.denysedwardplayers.org

Denys Edward Players usually present their shows at Sheffield Library Theatre but had to seek an alternative venue while waiting for the theatre to reopen after the pandemic.

The company rehearse and build sets in their own drama studio in Meersbrook where they have been based since 1984.

Each year the players present three full-length productions.

Denys Edwards was a leading local amateur actor in the Twenties and Thirties. During the Second World War he worked on Wartime Voluntary Entertainment Duties and was part of a group of actors who performed for the troops in a variety of venues. After the war a group of them formed the Denys Edwards Players. Denys died in 1982.