New event Bakewell Country Festival replaces long-running Bakewell Show

The one-day family event at Bakewell Showground on July 17 will replace the long-running Bakewell Show.

Organisers have worked hard to create a fresh alternative to the show, last held in 2017, while retaining agricultural and educational elements at the heart of the festival.

Charitable organisation Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society (BAHS) is running the event.

Meet the livestock at Bakewell Country Fair.

Bridget Hope, the society’s manager, said: “The festival is our largest annual fundraising event, which we will hold in order to continue our work supporting the local rural economy through initiatives such as our training grant scheme.

“It’s important to us that we are able to continue this work and we’re keen to build new friendships and relationships with individuals and businesses who would like to participate and help us to create a successful event with a strong future.”

The packed line-up offers something for everyone. The atmosphere will be buzzing thanks to lively performances by The Old Time Rags and The Jelly Roll Jazz Band on the festival stage, while two food courts will offer mouthwatering fare from local traders including Sunshine Pizza Oven and Ginger Butchers, washed down with pints at bars run by Bradfield Brewery and Thornbridge Brewery.

A culinary theatre teepee will be home to some of the stars of the local food scene, including Adam Harper, head chef at The Cavendish in Baslow; Lee Smith, chef patron at Bakewell’s Lovage Restaurant; Chris Mapp, chef patron at The Tickled Trout in Barlow; Darren Goodwin, head chef at The Devonshire Arms in Baslow; and Denise Tollyfield, a cookery presenter, home economist and food stylist.

Chris Mapp, chef patron at The Tickled Trout, Barlow, will be among those showcasing their skills in the culinary theatre teepee at Bakewell Country Fair.

Children can fill every minute of the day with activities. After whizzing down the Victorian helter skelter and trying their hand at the sideshows, youngsters can head to a dedicated teepee for craft sessions with Chesterfield’s Straight Curves and biscuit decorating with BAHS. After a quick stop for face painting they can join free music workshops with renowned local musicians Luke Carver Goss and Martin Harwood, before dancing off some energy at Charleston or rock and roll dance sessions with Bakewell’s Peak Performance Theatre School.

A focus on nature and conversation can be found in Conservation Corner, where BeeSafe Supplies will have observation bee hives on display and be running workshops to make wildflower seed bombs and beeswax candles. There’s also the opportunity to enjoy feeding sessions with alpacas from Mayfield Alpacas Animal Park while talking to the Park’s directors about their focus on animal welfare, education and conservation.

Visitors to Woodland Ways’ tent can try their hand at free bushcraft and survival skills sessions, such as learning how to light a fire using sticks, before meeting organisations such as the Derbyshire Rural Crime Unit, The Woodland Trust and Alfreton Fire Station’s Large Animal Rescue Team to find out more about their work.

Animal lovers will find numerous breeds of cows and sheep in the centre ring, where farmers will be on hand to chat, as well as heavy horse competitions and dog flyball demonstrations. Day-long farrier competitions offer an additional spectacle for attendees.

There’s more for dog fans as Bakewell Dog Show makes a return. The Kennel Club-registered competition will run on July 16 and 17 with free entry for the public. A companion class will also run, with entrants to register on the day for £1 - proceeds will go to the local Air Ambulance. Entry details for heavy horse classes and the dog show can be found on the BAHS website.

Rounding it all off is a market, which will be home to stalls run by independent local producers and makers to showcase some of the best the region has to offer.

Festival supporter John Frederick, managing partner of Frederick’s of Chesterfield, says “As a local family business we are delighted to be supporting Bakewell Country Festival as a principal partner.

“Frederick’s has a long historical connection with Bakewell Agricultural & Horticultural Society through involvement in Bakewell Show and we are looking forward to reconnecting with old acquaintances and making new ones along the way.

“We wish the festival every success this year and for many years to come and are all very much looking forward to the day.”

Other principal partners are JW Corporate Ltd, BeeSafe Supplies and B&B Tractors.

Bakewell Country Festival will run from 10am to 6pm on Sunday, July 17.