The Three Inch Fools will be entertaining Derbyshire audiences with outdoor performances at Kedleston Hall and Hardwick Hall.

Rowdy reimaginings of historical greats will be played out in the grounds of two Derbyshire historic properties.

The Three Inch Fools, known for their contemporary spin on the traditional touring troupe, will perform The Comedy of Errors at Kedleston Hall on June 20 and The Secret Diary of Henry VIII at Hardwick Hall on June 22 and 23.

Brand new work The Secret Diary of Henry VIII, provides an essential guide on how to keep your head in the Tudor Court. Unexpectedly thrust into the limelight, young Henry navigates the up and downs of courtly life, and all whilst fighting the French (again) and re-writing religion. Audiences can expect a madcap take on Britain’s most epic monarch, and those infamous wives.

During the tour, The Secret Diary of Henry VIII will be performed at heritage sites with Tudor links; although many of these great houses won’t tell the story quite the way the Fools do!

The Fools will also bring their unique twist to The Comedy of Errors, Shakespeare’s shortest - and wildest - comedy. The Play That Goes Wrong’s Sean Turner directs this farcical tale of long-lost twins, hysterical misunderstandings, and endless mishaps. With musical instruments in hand, the clock is ticking as the Fools rush to untangle one almighty mess in what promises to be a joyous take on this Shakespearean rib-tickler.

This innovative touring theatre company are acclaimed for their fast-paced and musically driven approach to theatre. They have built a reputation for staging bold and vibrant open-air productions at some of the UK’s most spectacular historic and natural landmarks.

Performances of The Comedy of Errors and The Secret Diary of Henry VIII will start at 7pm. Each ticket costs £18 with reductions for under 18s and a families. Book online at www.threeinchfools.com/upcomingperformances.