Multi award-winning The Curious Tale of the Dog in the Night-time celebrates ten years on stage by touring to Nottingham and Sheffield

Connor Curren makes his professional stage debut as Christopher in Curious Incident and is soon to be seen in the NBCUniversal series Dodger.

The play, which originated at the National Theatre, has been seen by more than five million people worldwide including two West End runs, a Broadway transfer and a specially adapted UK schools tour where it was watched by more than 12,000 pupils.

Nottingham Theatre Royal will host the production from February 8 to 12, 2022, and Sheffield Lyceum welcomes the show the following week, from February 15 to 19.

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time is the story of Christopher John Francis Boone, who is 15 years old. He stands besides Mrs Shears’ dead dog, which has been speared with a garden fork and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in a book he is writing to solve the mystery of who killed Wellington. He has an extraordinary brain and is exceptional at maths, while everyday life presents some barriers. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, he detests being touched and distrusts strangers. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a frightening journey that upturns his world.

Mark Haddon’s novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time was published in 2003 and is the winner of more than 17 literary awards, including the prestigious Whitbread Book of the Year Award. The novel has been translated into 44 languages and has sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide.

The stage version of the story won seven Olivier Awards following a New York premiere in 2014. It became the longest-running play on Broadway in more than a decade, winning five Tony Awards.

Tickets for Nottingham are priced from £21, go to www.trch.co.uk. Tickets for Sheffield from £15, go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk