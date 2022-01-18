Sign up for Race for Life 5k in Chesterfield and support Cancer Research UK

Participants in Race for Life in Chesterfield in 2019.

Every year around 29,400 people are diagnosed with cancer in the East Midlands. Money raised at Race for Life enables scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer - helping to save more lives.

This year’s Race for Life 5k will take place at Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, on Sunday, July 10, at 11am.

The event raises money for the charity Cancer Research UK, whose Derbyshire spokesman Nicki Embleton said: “Whether people are living with cancer, taking part in honour of or in memory of a loved one with cancer or signing up to protect their own children’s future, everyone has a reason to Race for Life.”