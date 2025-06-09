Dinosaur World Live hits Sheffield Lyceum from June 19 to 21, 2025 (photo: Pamela Raith)

A roarsome adventure with prehistoric monsters will entertain families in an Olivier Award-winning interactive theatre show.

Dinosaur World Live is packed with a host of impressive creatures, including a flesh-eating giant – the Tyrannosaurus Rex, a Triceratops, Giraffatitan, Microraptor and Segnosaurus! Writer and co-director Derek Bond said: “It’s an inspirational show – it fires the imagination and teaches you things you might not know about famous dinosaurs but also introduces you to dinosaurs you might not have heard of. My hope is that audiences will come out desperate to know more about dinosaurs, and with their imaginations working on all cylinders."

The show uses stunning puppetry to recreate creatures which died out more than 65 million years ago. All the puppets are people powered and have a skeleton of light metal with moving parts made from a mix of nylon, steel, aluminium and birch. Lightweight foam is used for the muscles and the skin is made out of cloth or treated fur for the feathers.

Winner of the Olivier Award for best family show 2024, Dinosaur World Live has become an international smash hit and is poised to win even more fans when it visits Sheffield Lyceum Theatre from June 19 to 21, 2025.

Dinosaur World Live offers remarkably life-like prehistoric creatures operated by skilled puppeteers (photo: Pamela Raith)

So grab your compass and join an intrepid explorer across uncharted territories to discover a prehistoric world of astonishing (and remarkably life-like) dinosaurs. There will be a special meet and greet after the show which offers everyone the chance to make a new dinosaur friend.

This 50-minute show is suitable for 3+ years and is a perfect introduction to live theatre.

There will be five performances of Dinosaur World Live in Sheffield Lyceum Theatre, starting at 4.30pm on June 19, 1.30pm and 4.30pm on June 20 and 11am and 2pm on June 21. Tickets from £16; go to www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk or call 0114 249 6000.

Dinosaur World Live has enjoyed three major UK tours and London seasons at Regent’s Park Open-Air Theatre, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre and Underbelly’s Wonderground Festival. Six years ago it had a hugely successful tour of the United States where the show visited 35 cities across 19 states.