Mock The Week comedian headlines Derbyshire show

Looking for a fun night out? Check out the line-up of comedians in a Derbyshire pub.

By Gay Bolton
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 5:30 am
Robin Morgan tops the comedy line-up at the Blessington Carriage, Derby, on May 16, 2022.
Funhouse Comedy Club will be bringing a night of laughter to the Blessington Carriage on Chapel Street, Derby on May 16.

Robin Morgan, who has appeared on BBC Two’s Mock The Week, and BBC Radio 4’s The Now Show, tops the bill.

Also appearing will be stand-up and radio personality Darren Griffiths and the uniquely amusing Kent Cameron.

Completing the line-up is the hilarious Eleanor Conway with her diverse and inimitable opinions on a selection of subjects and the amiable Doug Carter and

his various tales.

Spiky Mike will compere the show.

Tickets £5 in advance. Go to www.funhousecomedy.co.uk

